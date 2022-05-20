Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman said he, Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam have a plan in place when it comes to ODIs.

He noted that the three of them aim to last 40 overs so they can set a solid platform for the middle and lower order batsmen to build on in the last 10 overs.

His comments come after the national team’s historic home series against Australia, where the men in green won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

“The plan of top three batters – Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and myself – is to last till forty overs in ODIs and so, I’ve [got] similar plans as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the ODI series against Australia, Zaman scored 102 runs, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 34.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

