Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recalled the time John Buchanan told Sourav Ganguly that he wasn’t fit enough.

Akhtar pointed out that this occurred during the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Buchanan was coaching the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I was serving a ban when I joined the KKR camp and hadn’t played matches. John Buchanan told Sourav Ganguly that he doesn’t think I am fit enough,” Akhtar said on a Sportskeeda show as quoted by Cricwick.

In that edition of the IPL, the Rawalpindi Express took five wickets in three matches at an average of 10.80 and an economy rate of 7.71.

