Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted he was highly impressed with fast bowler Naseem Shah’s performance in the Test series against Australia.

Naseem took six wickets in the two Tests he played at an average of 28.33.

As for Azam, he led by example with the bat as he featured in all three Tests and amassed 390 runs, which included a career-best score of 196, at an average of 78.

“I think the way Naseem played his role, he was outstanding,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Naseem is currently playing for Gloucestershire in the County Championship, but suffered a shoulder injury in his first match. He will be out of action for around a month.

