Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed him when he was half fit.

This occurred during the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Ganguly captained the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The franchise’s head coach at the time, John Buchanan, had concerns about Akhtar, but Ganguly wanted the Rawalpindi Express to play.

Akhtar ended up featuring in three matches and claimed five wickets at an average of 10.80 and an economy rate of 7.71.

“Ganguly replied (to Buchanan) that he has always been unfit. Don’t worry about him. It will be okay even if he’s half unfit,” he said on a Sportskeeda show as quoted by Cricwick.

