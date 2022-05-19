Wow, wow, Viv Richards on the speed of a lightning quick Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards said he was amazed by the speed iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram bowled at.

He recalled how one of the fastest deliveries he faced in his illustrious career came from the Sultan of Swing.

The Caribbean Master Blaster joked that he was glad he was approaching the end of his playing career and didn’t have to face Wasim too often.

“One of the quickest deliveries I have ever, ever encountered, and I believe there was someone upstairs looking after me,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

“I had some hair left then, somewhat of a mini-Afro and this one went by so quickly, I could hear it hitting the wicketkeeper’s gloves and I said, ‘Wow, wow.’ Wasim was a young man, coming on to the scene, and I was heading towards the exit door so I was glad that while he was coming then, I was going.”

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

