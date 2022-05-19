Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green said Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah was getting the ball to reverse swing in the Test series.

Naseem featured in two matches out of the three that were played and finished with six wickets at an average of 28.33.

Green admitted that the 19-year-old was causing some problems since he was moving the ball on batting-friendly pitches.

The young Australian talent ended the Test series with 155 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 51.66.

He also claimed three wickets at an average of 57.

“He was getting the ball to reverse pretty largely both ways,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Naseem is currently in England, where he is part of Gloucestershire’s squad for the County Championship.

However, he sustained a shoulder injury in his first game and will be out of action for a month.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We all know he’s a match-winner, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan player who always gives 100 percent

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 707 ( 65.65 % ) He is ok! 267 ( 24.79 % ) He is overrated! 103 ( 9.56 % )

Like this: Like Loading...