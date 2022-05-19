Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said Hasan Ali is a “match-winner” and always gives 100 percent when out on the field.

His praise comes after Hasan struggled to have a major impact in Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia.

Hasan was restricted to two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the limited overs games he featured in.

However, the 27-year-old is rediscovering his form in the County Championship as he has picked up 24 wickets in four matches for Lancashire at an average of 18.50.

“He has given his best, we all know that he is a match-winner for our side,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi was also in action on the county circuit recently as he snapped up 14 wickets in three games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

