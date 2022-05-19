Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shaheen Shah Afridi said Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has been bowling brilliantly as of late.

Hasan featured in the three-Test series against Australia, but was limited to two wickets in two matches at an average of 96.

He then went wicketless in the limited overs matches he played.

However, the 27-year-old has bounced back with a vengeance while playing for Lancashire in the County Championship, where he has taken 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.50.

“The way Hasan has bowled, he has been brilliant,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi was also playing county cricket recently and claimed 14 wickets in three matches for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

