Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said fellow fast bowler Naseem Shah has a really bright future ahead of him.

His comments come after Naseem had a strong showing in the recent three-Test series against Australia.

The 19-year-old featured in two Tests and took six wickets at an average of 28.33.

Afridi was highly impressed with the way Naseem bowled in both matches and is confident that the teenager will have a lot more success going forward.

“I think the way Naseem bowled credit goes to him. He has improved a lot and has a bright future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi had been playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

Naseem is representing Gloucestershire, but suffered a shoulder injury in his first game that will sideline him for a month.

