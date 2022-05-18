Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he used to hide his injuries as he was afraid of losing his spot in the national team.

Since there was such “fierce competition” during his playing days, he used to play through the pain.

“I used to hide my injuries. There was fierce competition and the media wouldn’t understand why I didn’t play regularly,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.

Akhtar featured in 46 Tests, where he picked up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also represented Pakistan in 163 ODIs and snapped up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old took 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

