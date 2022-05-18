Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he used to fall asleep in ice baths and was in terrible pain during his playing days.
Akhtar recalled the numerous injuries he has suffered and said that his teammates used to wake him up when he was found sleeping in an ice bath.
“[The injuries] became bone on bone in my knees. Imagine the pain I went through. Man, it was terrible,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.
“I used to [fall] asleep in an ice bath. There were many times that teammates would wake me up and say, ‘It’s four in the morning, get out and get in the bed’.”
The Rawalpindi Express represented his country in 46 Tests and claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
