Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he enjoyed watching teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah in action during the recent three-Test series against Australia.

Naseem featured in two of the Test matches and made his presence felt with the ball as he took six wickets at an average of 28.33.

Even though Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, Afridi applauded Naseem’s effort with the ball.

“I really enjoyed watching Naseem Shah bowl,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Naseem is currently in England, where he is part of Gloucestershire’s squad for the County Championship.

He played one county game for the side before suffering a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a month.

