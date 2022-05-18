Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that the doctor always told his mother than he would be “half-disabled”.

The Rawalpindi Express added that the doctor further said he wouldn’t be able to “run like normal guys”.

However, Akhtar beat the odds and went on to have an amazing cricketing career, during which he bowled the fastest ball at 161.3 kph – a record that still hasn’t been beaten to this day.

“The doctor always said to my mother, ‘Listen, this guy will be half-disabled. He will not be able to run like normal guys’,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.

Akhtar played in 46 Tests and snapped up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also picked up 247 wickets in 163 ODIs at an average of 24.97.

In regards to T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

