Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said fast bowler Naseem Shah impressed him a lot with the “consistent line and length” he bowled throughout the Test series against Australia.

Naseem featured in two out of the three Tests played and finished with six wickets to his name at an average of 28.33.

Afridi noted that since there was “nothing special about the pitch”, it made the 19-year-old’s performance even more special.

“There was nothing special about the pitch but he still bowled on a consistent line and length which impressed me a great deal,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Naseem is currently playing for Gloucestershire in the County Championship, but suffered a shoulder injury in his first match that will keep him out of action for a month.

