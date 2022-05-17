Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he couldn’t walk until the age of six and used to crawl.

Despite this, he went on to become one of the country’s most entertaining speedsters and still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph.

“I could not walk until the age of six. I used to crawl,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

