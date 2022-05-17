Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he lives in so much pain that he has to literally crawl to the bathroom every morning.
The Rawalpindi Express has had 42 injections in his left knee and 62 in the right, along with nine operations.
He is also set to undergo knee reconstruction surgery in Melbourne in a bid to help alleviate the pain he currently experiences on a daily basis.
“I literally crawl to the bathroom every morning. Even today, my legs are locked. This is how my career started. The only year pain free was 1999,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.
Akhtar represented his country in 46 Tests, where he claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
