Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he lives in so much pain that he has to literally crawl to the bathroom every morning.

The Rawalpindi Express has had 42 injections in his left knee and 62 in the right, along with nine operations.

He is also set to undergo knee reconstruction surgery in Melbourne in a bid to help alleviate the pain he currently experiences on a daily basis.

“I literally crawl to the bathroom every morning. Even today, my legs are locked. This is how my career started. The only year pain free was 1999,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.

Akhtar represented his country in 46 Tests, where he claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Would have chopped any other batsman’s head off, Pakistan fast bowling king Shoaib Akhtar on furiously fast spell he bowled to hard as nails player

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24910 ( 18.89 % ) Waqar Younis 2601 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7951 ( 6.03 % ) Shahid Afridi 37190 ( 28.21 % ) Imran Khan 25515 ( 19.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2919 ( 2.21 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2567 ( 1.95 % ) Hanif Mohammad 461 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4903 ( 3.72 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2802 ( 2.13 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7822 ( 5.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 9384 ( 7.12 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1010 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1814 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...