Shoaib Akhtar said he has always had a special connection with Australia and feels as if he was embraced by the public there.
Explaining why, the Pakistan pace ace said he believes it is due to the aggression he showed whenever he bowled.
He also feels that his attacking mentality and approach resulted in the Australia fans looking at him as a foreign player with the “attitude of an Australian”.
“[They loved] my aggression because they think I am a Pakistani who has the attitude of an Australian,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.
Akhtar represented his country in 46 Tests, where he claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
