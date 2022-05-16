Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar recalled how he got into a verbal fight with iconic Australia openers Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden.
The Rawalpindi Express said this occurred during the 2005 series and added that he wanted to “display my talent” and show both batsmen that he was better than them.
“I gave it to them. In the 2005 series, me and [Justin] Langer got into a fight. Me and [Matt] Hayden got into a fight. It’s verbal, not physical. I wanted to display my talent [and show] that I am better than you,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.
Akhtar played 46 Tests for Pakistan and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, he picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
