Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said legendary Australia tearaway fast bowler Jeff Thomson’s house “was like a second home to me”.
Recalling the times he went to Australia, the Rawalpindi Express said he was always treated so nicely by the Australian people.
“The warmth I got from Australians was amazing,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times. “Jeff Thomson’s house in Brisbane was like a second home to me.”
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
