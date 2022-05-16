Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said legendary Australia tearaway fast bowler Jeff Thomson’s house “was like a second home to me”.

Recalling the times he went to Australia, the Rawalpindi Express said he was always treated so nicely by the Australian people.

“The warmth I got from Australians was amazing,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times. “Jeff Thomson’s house in Brisbane was like a second home to me.”

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want unlimited bouncers, Pakistan pace terror who surpassed 160 kph when bowling says

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24891 ( 18.89 % ) Waqar Younis 2599 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7951 ( 6.03 % ) Shahid Afridi 37173 ( 28.21 % ) Imran Khan 25502 ( 19.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2917 ( 2.21 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2564 ( 1.95 % ) Hanif Mohammad 460 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4903 ( 3.72 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2799 ( 2.12 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7813 ( 5.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 9375 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1008 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1814 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...