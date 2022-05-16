Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Steve Smith said Pakistan captain Babar Azam seems to be hitting everything from the middle of the bat.

His praise for Azam comes after the 27-year-old was in fabulous form throughout Pakistan’s home series against Australia.

Azam kicked off the series in brutal fashion as he amassed 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in the three ODIs that followed, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he once again led by example as he smoked 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“He seems to be hitting everything in the middle of the bat,” Smith was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

