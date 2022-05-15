He was the reason we didn’t win in Karachi, Andrew McDonald on Pakistan player who played brilliantly

Andrew McDonald said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the reason why Australia didn't win in Karachi

Andrew McDonald: “Babar Azam played [a] brilliant innings and did not let us win in Karachi”

Newly-appointed Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the reason why the Baggy Greens failed to win the second Test in Karachi.

Azam scored a breathtaking 196 in the second innings to help Pakistan avoid defeat.

In fact, his career-best knock nearly resulted in the team chasing down their target of 506, but the match ultimately ended as a draw.

“Babar Azam played [a] brilliant innings and did not let us win in Karachi,” McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam ended up making 390 runs in the three-Test series, which also included two half-centuries, at an average of 78.

He then went on to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

