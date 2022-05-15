Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Newly-appointed Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the reason why the Baggy Greens failed to win the second Test in Karachi.

Azam scored a breathtaking 196 in the second innings to help Pakistan avoid defeat.

In fact, his career-best knock nearly resulted in the team chasing down their target of 506, but the match ultimately ended as a draw.

“Babar Azam played [a] brilliant innings and did not let us win in Karachi,” McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam ended up making 390 runs in the three-Test series, which also included two half-centuries, at an average of 78.

He then went on to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Always knew he was talented, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan batsman with a solid technique

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41285 ( 12.26 % ) Babar Azam 256802 ( 76.24 % ) Steve Smith 6397 ( 1.9 % ) Ben Stokes 7787 ( 2.31 % ) Kane Williamson 13421 ( 3.98 % ) Joe Root 1233 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2271 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1005 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1214 ( 0.36 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1132 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1582 ( 0.47 % ) Kagiso Rabada 694 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2022 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...