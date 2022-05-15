Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Newly-appointed Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the reason why the Baggy Greens failed to win the second Test in Karachi.
Azam scored a breathtaking 196 in the second innings to help Pakistan avoid defeat.
In fact, his career-best knock nearly resulted in the team chasing down their target of 506, but the match ultimately ended as a draw.
“Babar Azam played [a] brilliant innings and did not let us win in Karachi,” McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Azam ended up making 390 runs in the three-Test series, which also included two half-centuries, at an average of 78.
He then went on to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 138.
As for the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
