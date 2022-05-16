Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called for “unlimited bouncers” to be allowed in international cricket.

The Rawalpindi Express believes the players nowadays “are very soft” and laments the lack of aggression in the game.

Calling himself “old school”, Akhtar said in addition to letting bowlers be free to bowl as many bouncers as they want, he also feels “bodyline bowling should be allowed”.

By introducing this, he believes it will add some spark back into the game and make it more evenly contested between batsmen and bowlers.

“They wanted gladiators out there. Nowadays, they are very soft. I don’t think the aggression is as much there now. I don’t know why. I’m old school, like Ian Chappell. I want unlimited bouncers. Bodyline bowling should be allowed. Why not? I want some character,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Seems to be hitting everything from the middle of the bat, Steve Smith on Pakistan player who is a run-scoring machine

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24891 ( 18.89 % ) Waqar Younis 2599 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7951 ( 6.03 % ) Shahid Afridi 37173 ( 28.21 % ) Imran Khan 25502 ( 19.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2917 ( 2.21 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2564 ( 1.95 % ) Hanif Mohammad 460 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4903 ( 3.72 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2799 ( 2.12 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7813 ( 5.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 9375 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1008 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1814 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...