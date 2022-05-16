Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called for “unlimited bouncers” to be allowed in international cricket.
The Rawalpindi Express believes the players nowadays “are very soft” and laments the lack of aggression in the game.
Calling himself “old school”, Akhtar said in addition to letting bowlers be free to bowl as many bouncers as they want, he also feels “bodyline bowling should be allowed”.
By introducing this, he believes it will add some spark back into the game and make it more evenly contested between batsmen and bowlers.
“They wanted gladiators out there. Nowadays, they are very soft. I don’t think the aggression is as much there now. I don’t know why. I’m old school, like Ian Chappell. I want unlimited bouncers. Bodyline bowling should be allowed. Why not? I want some character,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Seems to be hitting everything from the middle of the bat, Steve Smith on Pakistan player who is a run-scoring machine