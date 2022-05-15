Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said people won’t doubt captain Babar Azam in Test cricket anymore, following his performance against Australia.

Azam amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

Given how well he played and the way he led from the front, Misbah believes that Azam has silenced the few critics he has.

“I think this will go a long way in establishing his Test credentials,” he told AFP as quoted by Cricwick.

In the three ODIs that followed, Azam continued to shine as he scored 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He finished off by walloping 66 runs off 46 deliveries in the one-off T20 International.

