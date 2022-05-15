Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said he always knew Babar Azam was talented and never had any doubts about it.
His comments come after Azam was extremely impressive in Pakistan’s recent home series against Australia.
He scored 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
As for the three-match ODI series, he accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
He also performed well in the one-off T20 International as he thumped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
“I was never in doubt about his talent because he has a solid technique,” Misbah told AFP as quoted by Cricwick.
