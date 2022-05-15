Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Babar Azam’s knock of 196 in the recent Test series against Australia was his best innings to date.
Explaining why, he pointed out that Pakistan were in a tough spot when Azam came out to bat. Not only did the 27-year-old save his side, but he almost guided them to an incredible win after being set 506 to win.
He added that Azam’s 196, which came off 425 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, was much-needed as the Pakistan captain had not scored a century in Test cricket since his 143 against Bangladesh in February 2020.
“In terms of the context of the game, with the team under pressure, him being captain and as batter who had not scored a hundred for some time, this is his best innings,” Misbah told AFP as quoted by Cricwick.
Overall, Azam concluded the series with 390 runs, which also included two half-centuries, at an average of 78.
He proceeded to amass 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
He maintained his red-hot form in the one-off T20 International as he hammered 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
