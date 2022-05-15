Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said captain Babar Azam’s 196 against Australia was a performance that took his career to the next level.

Azam’s career-best Test score came in the second Test in Karachi, where he not only saved Pakistan, but nearly led them to victory in their chase of 506.

Azam struck 21 boundaries and a six during the monumental innings, which came off 425 balls.

Speaking to AFP, as quoted by Cricwick, Misbah said the 27-year-old’s 196 was “career-defining”.

Azam finished with 390 runs in the Test series, which also included two fifties, at an average of 78.

He continued to impress in the three-match ODI series as he amassed 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

