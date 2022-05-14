Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s “great strength” is that he never looks under pressure when batting.
In Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years, Rizwan accumulated 140 runs in three Tests, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.
He then mustered 33 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 16.50 before finishing with 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.
“His batting had a rhythm, and he never looked under pressure, which is his great strength,” Ramiz said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.
Rizwan is currently representing Sussex in the County Championship, where he has scored 136 runs in four matches at an average of 27.20.
