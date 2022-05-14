Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said opener Abdullah Shafique is showing he has a lot of talent.

He pointed to Shafique’s performance in the second Test against Australia in Karachi, where the 22-year-old faced almost 400 balls across two innings.

Ramiz admitted he was impressed with the way Shafique protected his wicket against the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

“In just his 4th Test, he almost played 400 balls against a strong bowling attack which just shows his talent, temperament,” he said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.

Shafique ended up accumulating 397 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 136 not out and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

