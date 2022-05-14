Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said opening batsman Abdullah Shafique is a “bright young talent”.
His praise for the 22-year-old comes after he was one of Pakistan’s standout players in the three-Test series against Australia.
Shafique amassed 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.
Despite his efforts with the bat, Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0.
“We have also seen a bright young talent in [the] form of Abdullah,” Ramiz said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.
Following the Tests, Pakistan bounced back by winning the ODI series 2-1, but suffered a three-wicket defeat in the one-off T20 International.
