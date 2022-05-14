Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said the national team have “got a real asset for the future” in opening batsman Abdullah Shafique.
This comes after Shafique was Pakistan’s top run-scorer in the recent three-Test series against Australia.
The 22-year-old scored 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.
Even though Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, Ramiz applauded Shafique’s efforts and sees a lot of promise in the youngster.
“Pakistan has got a real asset for the future,” he said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.
