Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “played brilliantly with the tailenders”.

Rizwan often finds himself in such positions, especially in Test cricket, as he bats lower down the order.

In the recent three-Test series against Australia, he scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He followed that up with 33 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 16.50.

As for the one-off T20 International, he made 23 runs.

“Rizwan played brilliantly with the tailenders,” Ramiz said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan is now playing for Sussex in the County Championship and has amassed 136 runs in four matches at an average of 27.20.

