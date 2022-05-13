Staggering defensive batting, Ramiz Raja on dependable Pakistan batsman who knows how to protect his wicket

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said Pakistan captain Babar Azam's 196 was staggering defensive batting

Ramiz Raja: “We saw a staggering defensive batting display from him”

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam put up a “staggering defensive batting display” in the second Test against Australia.

Azam scored a career-best 196 in the match, which came off 425 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

The 27-year-old was in scorching form throughout the three-Test series as he accumulated 390 runs at an average of 78.

He then amassed 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

The runs continued to flow for him in the one-off T20 International as he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“We saw a staggering defensive batting display from him,” Ramiz said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.

