Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam put up a “staggering defensive batting display” in the second Test against Australia.
Azam scored a career-best 196 in the match, which came off 425 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.
The 27-year-old was in scorching form throughout the three-Test series as he accumulated 390 runs at an average of 78.
He then amassed 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.
The runs continued to flow for him in the one-off T20 International as he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
“We saw a staggering defensive batting display from him,” Ramiz said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Played the best innings of his life, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who batted beautifully under pressure