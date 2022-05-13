Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam put up a “staggering defensive batting display” in the second Test against Australia.

Azam scored a career-best 196 in the match, which came off 425 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

The 27-year-old was in scorching form throughout the three-Test series as he accumulated 390 runs at an average of 78.

He then amassed 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

The runs continued to flow for him in the one-off T20 International as he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“We saw a staggering defensive batting display from him,” Ramiz said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Played the best innings of his life, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who batted beautifully under pressure

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41260 ( 12.26 % ) Babar Azam 256613 ( 76.24 % ) Steve Smith 6396 ( 1.9 % ) Ben Stokes 7783 ( 2.31 % ) Kane Williamson 13416 ( 3.99 % ) Joe Root 1232 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2269 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1004 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1210 ( 0.36 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1131 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1575 ( 0.47 % ) Kagiso Rabada 694 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2022 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...