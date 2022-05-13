Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said the Australia pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were “fantastic” in the recent three-Test series.

Cummins, who captains Australia in the longest format, was the joint-highest wicket-taker with Nathan Lyon as he took 12 wickets at an average of 22.50.

Starc finished with eight wickets to his name at an average of 34.12.

“If you look at Starc and Cummins they are very experienced. I think they were fantastic and bowled in brilliant areas,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Australia won the Test series 1-0, but Pakistan bounced back to claim the ODI series 2-1. However, Australia had the last laugh as they won the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

