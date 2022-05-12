Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey said Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan “bowls a lot of balls in that good area”.

Sajid featured in the recent three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia, which the Baggy Greens won 1-0.,

He finished with four wickets to his name at an average of 119.25.

“Their off-spinner [Sajid Khan], he bowls a lot of balls in that good area,” Carey was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The 30-year-old Australia talent scored 179 runs in the three Tests, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 59.66.

