Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey said Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan “bowls a lot of balls in that good area”.
Sajid featured in the recent three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia, which the Baggy Greens won 1-0.,
He finished with four wickets to his name at an average of 119.25.
“Their off-spinner [Sajid Khan], he bowls a lot of balls in that good area,” Carey was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
The 30-year-old Australia talent scored 179 runs in the three Tests, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 59.66.
ALSO CHECK OUT: They are fan favourites, Faheem Ashraf on two Pakistan players who always put on a show