Bowls a lot of balls in good areas, Alex Carey on Pakistan bowler who has a lot of tricks up his sleeve

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey said Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan “bowls a lot of balls in that good area”.

Sajid featured in the recent three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia, which the Baggy Greens won 1-0.,

He finished with four wickets to his name at an average of 119.25.

The 30-year-old Australia talent scored 179 runs in the three Tests, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 59.66.

