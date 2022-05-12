Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch said the Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are dangerous since they have the ability to “swing the new ball”.

In the recent three-Test series, Afridi took nine wickets at an average of 36.44, while Rauf did not feature in any of the matches.

The two sides then played three ODIs, where Rauf claimed five wickets at an average of 28.

Afridi, meanwhile, picked up six wickets in two matches at an average of 17.16.

As for the one-off T20 International that followed, Afridi finished with figures of 2-21 off his four overs, while Rauf registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf… can swing the new ball,” Finch was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Afridi is currently representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has taken 14 wickets in three games at an average of 25.42.

Rauf is playing for Yorkshire and has snapped up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.42.

