Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said captain Babar Azam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi are fan favourites as they always put on a show.

In the recent series against Australia, they both gave the fans plenty to cheer about.

Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78, while Afridi took nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

As for the three ODIs, Azam made 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

Afridi only featured in two matches, but claimed six wickets at an average of 17.16.

In the one-off T20 International, Azam struck 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

Afridi, meanwhile, recorded figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

“Even if the crowd didn’t enjoy [the] runs, they must have enjoyed watching their favourite players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship, where he has snapped up 14 wickets in three games at an average of 25.42.

