Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam is “leading the batting charts in ODI cricket”.
Azam, who is the top-ranked batsman in the 50-over format, was in red-hot form throughout the recent series against Australia, who visited Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
He started off by scoring 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
As for the three ODIs, Azam accumulated 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.
He concluded the series by hammering 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.
“They have Babar Azam, who is currently leading the batting charts in ODI cricket,” Finch was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
ALSO CHECK OUT: They bowled really well, Haris Rauf on three Pakistan bowlers with express pace