Aaron Finch: “They have Babar Azam, who is currently leading the batting charts in ODI cricket”

Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam is “leading the batting charts in ODI cricket”.

Azam, who is the top-ranked batsman in the 50-over format, was in red-hot form throughout the recent series against Australia, who visited Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

He started off by scoring 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

As for the three ODIs, Azam accumulated 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

He concluded the series by hammering 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

“They have Babar Azam, who is currently leading the batting charts in ODI cricket,” Finch was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

