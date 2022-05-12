Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam is “leading the batting charts in ODI cricket”.

Azam, who is the top-ranked batsman in the 50-over format, was in red-hot form throughout the recent series against Australia, who visited Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

He started off by scoring 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

As for the three ODIs, Azam accumulated 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

He concluded the series by hammering 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

“They have Babar Azam, who is currently leading the batting charts in ODI cricket,” Finch was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They bowled really well, Haris Rauf on three Pakistan bowlers with express pace

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41234 ( 12.26 % ) Babar Azam 256335 ( 76.23 % ) Steve Smith 6396 ( 1.9 % ) Ben Stokes 7779 ( 2.31 % ) Kane Williamson 13414 ( 3.99 % ) Joe Root 1231 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2266 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1003 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1201 ( 0.36 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1130 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1561 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 694 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2020 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...