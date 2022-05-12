Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf said fellow fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali “bowled really well” in the Test series against Australia.

Afridi took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44, while Naseem claimed six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

As for Hasan, he picked up two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.

“Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled really well in the Test series,” Rauf was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

In the ODI series, Afridi took six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16, while Hasan went wicketless.

Hasan also failed to take a wicket in the one-off T20 International, while Afridi finished with figures of 2-21 off four overs.

Rauf, meanwhile, took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28. He then registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the T20 International.

Rauf is now playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship, where he has claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.42.

Afridi is representing Middlesex and has picked up 14 wickets in three games at an average of 25.42, while Hasan is part of the Lancashire team and has snapped up 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.50.

As for Naseem, he was signed by Gloucestershire, but will be out of action for a month as he suffered a shoulder injury.

The county side has signed Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir as his replacement on a three-match deal.

