Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is such a big wicket, just like India batsman Virat Kohli.
Azam was in magnificent form in the recent series against Australia, which consisted of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
He made 390 runs in the Tests, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
In the ODI series, he amassed 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.
As for the one-off T20 International, he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
“He is a big wicket, same as Virat Kohli is for India,” Zampa was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
