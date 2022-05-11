Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said there are no back-ups for players like captain Babar Azam and veteran batsman Azhar Ali.

He said the current system needs to change as “no quality player has emerged” for three years.

In the recent series against Australia, Azam amassed 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

As for Azhar, he made 300 runs, which included a top score of 185, at an average of 60.

Azhar did not feature in the limited overs series that followed, but Azam accumulated 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He then scored 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

“If the existing system remains, Pakistan cricket will be completely abolished. No quality player has emerged from this system for three years, and there are no back-ups of Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and other players,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azhar is now playing for Worcestershire in the County Championship, where he has amassed 126 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 92, at an average of 18.

