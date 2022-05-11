Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes that captain Babar Azam would go for INR 15-20 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Akhtar is one of 12 Pakistan players who have featured in the IPL, with the others being Umar Gul, Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Asif, Sohail Tanvir, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi and Azhar Mahmood.

Afridi fetched the highest price for a Pakistan player in the IPL auction at INR 2.71 Crore.

“What an exciting moment that would be. In the auction, Babar would go for INR 15-20 crore and could be the most expensive Pakistan player,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has done incredibly well in T20 Internationals as he has accumulated 2,686 runs in 74 matches, which includes a century and 26 fifties, at an average of 45.52 and a strike-rate of 129.44.

Most recently, he featured in the series against Australia and scored 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to see him opening with Virat Kohli, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan batsman constantly compared to the India star

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41199 ( 12.27 % ) Babar Azam 255966 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6396 ( 1.9 % ) Ben Stokes 7777 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13412 ( 3.99 % ) Joe Root 1230 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2263 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1003 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1190 ( 0.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1129 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1551 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 694 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2017 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...