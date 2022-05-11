Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia spinner Adam Zampa said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has “got an excellent tempo for ODI cricket”.

Azam is the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world and has scored 4,261 runs in 86 ODIs, which includes 16 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 59.18.

In the recent series against Australia, he amassed 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

“It’s obviously a huge challenge, (Babar Azam) has got an excellent tempo for ODI cricket,” Zampa was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan also played a three-Test series and a one-off T20 International in their historic home series against Australia, which marked the first time the Baggy Greens toured the country in 24 years.

Azam was on fire in the Test series as well as he accumulated 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

As for the one-off T20 International, he walloped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No back-ups for them, Kamran Akmal on two Pakistan players who are masters of the game

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41199 ( 12.27 % ) Babar Azam 255965 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6396 ( 1.9 % ) Ben Stokes 7777 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13412 ( 3.99 % ) Joe Root 1230 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2263 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1003 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1190 ( 0.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1129 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1551 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 694 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2017 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...