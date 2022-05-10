Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he wants to see captain Babar Azam open the batting with India superstar Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) one day.

Pakistan players are not permitted to play in the IPL due to frosty relations between the two countries.

Despite that, Azam and Kohli have repeatedly been compared by cricket fans and players all over the world.

“It would be great to see Babar Azam and Virat Kohli opening the innings together in the IPL one day,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has scored 216 runs in 12 matches, which includes a top score of 58, at an average of 19.63.

As for Azam, he was in sensational form in the recent series against Australia as he amassed 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old finished off by smashing 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Spins the ball big time, Aaron Finch on top-class Pakistan spinner

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41158 ( 12.26 % ) Babar Azam 255799 ( 76.23 % ) Steve Smith 6393 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7776 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13409 ( 4 % ) Joe Root 1228 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2258 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 996 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1179 ( 0.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1126 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1547 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 693 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2017 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...