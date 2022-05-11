Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia spinner Adam Zampa said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is great for ODI cricket as he has enjoyed a lot of success in the format.
Azam, who is the number one ODI batsman in the world right now, has scored 4,261 runs in 86 ODIs, which includes 16 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 59.18.
He was in fantastic form in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia as he made 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.
“He is great for this format,” Zampa was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the three-Test series that preceded the ODIs, Azam amassed 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
He also blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International that was played after the ODIs.
