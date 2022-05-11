Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia spinner Adam Zampa said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is great for ODI cricket as he has enjoyed a lot of success in the format.

Azam, who is the number one ODI batsman in the world right now, has scored 4,261 runs in 86 ODIs, which includes 16 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 59.18.

He was in fantastic form in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia as he made 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

“He is great for this format,” Zampa was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the three-Test series that preceded the ODIs, Azam amassed 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He also blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International that was played after the ODIs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Excellent tempo for ODI cricket, Adam Zampa on Pakistan batsman who is a huge challenge to bowl to

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41199 ( 12.27 % ) Babar Azam 255965 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6396 ( 1.9 % ) Ben Stokes 7777 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13412 ( 3.99 % ) Joe Root 1230 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2263 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1003 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1190 ( 0.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1129 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1551 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 694 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2017 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...