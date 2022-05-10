Spins the ball big time, Aaron Finch on top-class Pakistan spinner

Aaron Finch said Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir spins the ball big time

Aaron Finch: “Usman Qadir can spin the ball big”

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch heaped praise on Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir, saying he “can spin the ball big”.

Qadir only featured in the one-off T20 International against Australia, where he finished with figures of 2-33 off his four overs.

Despite his efforts with the ball, Pakistan lost the match by three wickets.

“Usman Qadir can spin the ball big,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

