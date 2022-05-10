Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi is such a dangerous bowler since he swings the new ball.

He added that the 22-year-old also “executes really well” in the death overs, which makes him even more deadly.

In Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years, Afridi took nine wickets in the three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing off with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“He can swing the new ball and executes really well at the end of the innings as well,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is now playing county cricket in England, where he has snapped up 14 wickets in three games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

