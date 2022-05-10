Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch said his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam “leads the pack” when it comes to the world’s top ODI batsmen.

Azam has been in phenomenal form in the 50-over format as he has scored 4,261 runs in 86 ODIs, which includes 16 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 59.18.

In the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, he amassed 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 138.

“Babar Azam leads the pack in terms of ODI batsmen,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

