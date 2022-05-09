Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi “is wonderful to watch”.
Afridi has established himself as one of the top speedsters in the world and further cemented his reputation during the recent series against Australia.
He began by taking nine wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 36.44 before claiming six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.
As for the one-off T20 International, he recorded figures of 2-21 off four overs.
“Wonderful to watch,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi is now representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has snapped up 14 wickets in three games at an average of 25.42.
