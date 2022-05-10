Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has “shown his class in the past”.
Hasan has come under heavy criticism as of late due to his lacklustre performances as of late.
In the series against Australia, he took two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the ODIs and one-off T20 International.
“Hasan Ali has shown his class in the past,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Hasan is now representing Lancashire in the County Championship, where he has claimed 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.50.
