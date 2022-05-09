Why should he be dropped, Babar Azam defends Pakistan player who had one bad series

Babar Azam said why should Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali be dropped

Babar Azam: “It is unnecessary to call for changes after one bad series”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has questioned why people want players to be dropped after they have one bad series.

His comments come after seamer Hasan Ali failed to have much of an impact with the ball against Australia.

Hasan only picked up two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the limited overs matches he played.

“It is unnecessary to call for changes after one bad series,” the Pakistan skipper was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan is now in action for Lancashire in the County Championship and has snapped up 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.50.

